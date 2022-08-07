Wayne County man arrested, charged with burglary and theft

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man faces several charges after he was arrested on Saturday.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle theft complaint on American Legion Road.

While getting information about the case and watching security camera video, a deputy noticed a man riding a motorcycle who fit the description of the suspect.

The man parked at a nearby home.

According to officials, the deputy went to the home and identified the man from the security video and the stolen motorcycle.

Joshua T. Leffew was arrested.

He faces several charges, including burglary and theft.

Leffew was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

