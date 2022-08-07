WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

Floyd County Robbery
Floyd County Robbery(Floyd County Sheriff's Department, Prestonsburg KY)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery.

According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin.

Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money while holding a gun. He was wearing a mask.

The suspect left the business and walked through the parking lot toward the storage units.

If you have any information about this investigation, you can call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

