WATCH: Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigating two robberies

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two robberies at separate locations early Friday morning.

Officials said the suspects used a dark-colored van to rip the doors off of Cope’s Grocery and Deli and Creek Mart.

The van is believed to be stolen from a Bell County church.

The suspects were caught on camera going into the stores and taking money from the ATMs.

If you have any information about this investigation, you can call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 606-546-3181.

Officials said all information will remain confidential.

