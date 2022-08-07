Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart

Tide Loads of Hope
Tide Loads of Hope(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week.

Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also stationed at the Whitesburg Walmart.

It can wash up to 150 loads per day.

Starting Sunday, people can drop off two bags of clothes per household for free. No heavy bedding will be accepted.

The mobile unit previously made a stop at the Hazard Walmart.

Hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until capacity is met.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Office
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO
‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in

Latest News

Inmates at the Campbell County Jail used a broom handle to knock out a camera and tried to...
2 injured after fight breaks out at Campbell County Jail
Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains
Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Governor Andy Beshear meet with...
Gov. Beshear visits state parks in Eastern Kentucky to meet with displaced families following floods
Letcher County firetruck
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience