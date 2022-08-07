Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week.

Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also stationed at the Whitesburg Walmart.

It can wash up to 150 loads per day.

Starting Sunday, people can drop off two bags of clothes per household for free. No heavy bedding will be accepted.

The mobile unit previously made a stop at the Hazard Walmart.

Hours of operation are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or until capacity is met.

