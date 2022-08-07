Scattered showers and storms stick around, some heavy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues across the mountains until 10:00 p.m. tonight. Stay weather aware!

Tonight through Monday night

The forecast does not change much tonight. We stay mild and muggy. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s. Patchy fog will be possible, especially late tonight and early Monday. An isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. A Flood Watch continues until 10:00 p.m. for most of us.

Flood Watch (WYMT Weather)

Another toasty day is in store on Monday. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Take those heat precautions seriously! Again, pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and some of those could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

Into Monday night, muggy weather continues. Lows only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. An isolated shower or two is possible under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers & Storms Continue... Then Some Changes

Rain chances continue into the middle of the work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday. It will be very warm with highs reaching the upper-80s. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

For now, the soggiest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are possible with our next weather system. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

Scattered showers look to linger into Thursday. It will be cooler with highs staying in the lower-80s.

Taste of Fall??

Models continue to hint at some cooler, drier air by the end of the work week and next weekend. This is not set in stone yet, but it is something we will watch.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Friday, but the majority of us look to stay dry. High temperatures only reach the upper-70s across the mountains, with lows dipping into the upper-50s!

Saturday is looking gorgeous under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, highs stay in the upper-70s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

