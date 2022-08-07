Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process.

The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday.

The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, food, water and even Walmart gift cards.

“It’s always a blessing to be able to come and serve our fellow neighbors and to be the hands and feet of Jesus to them,” said Major Kati Chase with the Salvation Army. “We know he would want us to serve and have compassion for those that have been impacted in such a devastating way.”

Those with the salvation army added that a service unit will be staying in the community to focus on long-term recovery for the families that have been impacted by flooding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Fire
Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound
Perry County Sheriff's Office
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
Blackey destruction
Blackey 77-year-old woman recounts escape from flood
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

Latest News

JOSHUA LEFFEW
Wayne County man arrested, charged with burglary and theft
Knox County Robberies
WATCH: Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigating two robberies
Knox County Robbery
Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding
Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding