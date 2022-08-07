Perry County family shares story of escaping flood

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs.

“That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be trapped, and I said, ‘we have to get out.’”

With the water rising higher, Johnson pulled Ritchie outside of their trailer and they began holding on to the gutter. Ritchie’s mother, who was terrified of getting in the water, stayed behind to try to save their animals.

“We held on for a couple of hours, until he was able to pull us to the roof,” said Ritchie. “Really all we could see was when it would lightning and it was just devastation, and it was just this sea of rapid water. You’d see cars floating by, furniture, and I was so afraid to look at the water and to see what else would be floating by.”

For four hours, the couple stayed on top of their trailer screaming for help while Combs was still inside the home.

“She would not leave the animals and we didn’t know if she was okay in there for those four hours,” said Johnson.

As heavy rain was continuing to add to flood waters, that’s when Johnson’s own mother, Diane Johnson, arrived to help look for everyone.

“I hit my knees and I prayed, and I prayed, ‘dear Lord, I praise you in this storm and I know you’ve held my son and you’ve not held him for me to come and watch him go,” said Johnson’s mother.

Moments later, the rain eased up and rescue groups arrived.

“I’m just thankful that they made it to us in the time they did because the water was rising around us as we were walking out of it,” said Johnson,

The rescue groups were able to save Johnson, Ritchie, Combs and a few of their pets. Everything else they had was gone.

“We’re sad, because we lost everything we built in the past seven years, but that’s just stuff, we can always get that stuff back,” said Ritchie. “I’m just glad that I still have Henry and my mom. That’s all that matters.”

Other than sustaining a few injuries while braving the flood water, Johnson, Ritchie and Combs are okay and are working to rebuild their lives following this devastation.

