North Laurel All-Stars represent the bluegrass at Little League World Series regional
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After claiming the state title, the North Laurel 11-12 All-Stars are vying for a chance to compete in the Little League World Series.
The team won the first game of the Great Lakes Regional 5-4 over Illinois. The next game against Ohio will be Sunday, August 7 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
If the Kentucky team beats Ohio, they advance to face Indiana in the semifinals. This is a double-elimination tournament.
