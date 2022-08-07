North Laurel All-Stars represent the bluegrass at Little League World Series regional

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After claiming the state title, the North Laurel 11-12 All-Stars are vying for a chance to compete in the Little League World Series.

The team won the first game of the Great Lakes Regional 5-4 over Illinois. The next game against Ohio will be Sunday, August 7 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

FINAL

North Laurel (Kentucky) 5, Illinois 4



If the Kentucky team beats Ohio, they advance to face Indiana in the semifinals. This is a double-elimination tournament.

