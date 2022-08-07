Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures.

For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.

“The question is, what do good people do when bad things happen. And so I’m of that persuasion that the rain falls on the just and the unjust,” Holbrook said.

Summit Church in Whitesburg normally meets at the Letcher County Shriner’s Club, but they gave their space up for people that need shelter.

“I think just being there for each other is the biggest thing and leaning on community and faith and just the promises that Christ gives us, and that’s the only thing that we can do is try to be there for each other,” Summit Church pastor Tim Ison said.

Now Cornerstone and Summit are planning to give back to the community by helping them any way they can.

“You can’t believe that you’re going through this but thank God we have people with the heart to help,” Holbrook said.

The Cajun Navy has a tent set up outside of the Cornerstone Church, where anyone that needs supplies can get them.

