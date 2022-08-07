Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street.

One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.

The owner of Bourbon Station, Michelle Boomsma, said the crest in the street might have made the flooding worse.

“I would say the crest in the street added to the wave factor... there’s drains, but there’s just too much water,” She said.

She said she moved here with her family to open the restaurant in April. Since then, she said everyone in the town has been very helpful.

“This is a ‘hodgepodge’ of people who didn’t need to come together.” Boomsma said, “Who are all coming together for us and our town because we all know it’s going to make the city better.”

Right around the corner, the owner of Frame Clinic and Art Alley, Brenda Gardner, said the people in Lawrenceburg always have each other’s back.

She said, “We’re a village, here we’re a family. We’re going to get you through it and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Even locals in the area came to help. Chris Cirillo said he thought he might be able to help, so he came to the downtown area to try.

“They had the problem mostly under control but I loaned them some equipment to dry out and helped them mop up a little bit,” Cirillo said.

Once they finish mopping, cleaning, and drying it out their businesses will be open again.

Boomsma said she is grateful for her staff and all the people who have helped her so far.

