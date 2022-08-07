KSP releases names of two Breathitt County women missing due to flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials have released the names of two women who went missing following historic flooding.

Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both went missing from the Lower River Caney Road area in the Lost Creek Community of Breathitt County on July 28th.

Baker is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall, weighing approximately 215 lbs, and having dark-colored hair.

Officials say Cundiff is a white female, 5′1″ tall, weighing approximately 280 lbs, and having dark-colored hair.

KSP officials ask anyone with any information about their possible whereabouts to contact KSP Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

