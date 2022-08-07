Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

(NBC POOL)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House.

In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.

The Governor also said in the post that “this is good news and will be a big help.”

In related news, officials say the death toll still stands at 37, Kentucky State Police were still reporting at least 2 people missing and power outages were down to less than 300.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit some of the hardest hit counties on Monday.

