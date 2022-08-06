Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Teamsters are the county’s largest labor union and represent workers in several fields ranging from trucking to farming.

On Saturday, Teamster trucks from across the nation dropped off supplies in Floyd County.

Lexington Teamster Local #651 President James Brant said trucks from Boston, Atlanta and Minnesota are among the many who dropped off supplies on Saturday.

“It was really special coming down here, it’s very gratifying, doing this, helping everyone down here,” said Brant. “This is what being a Teamster is all about, everybody comes together in a time of need.”

Brant also said the delivered supplies included canned food, MREs, Powerade and water as well as tools and cleaning supplies.

