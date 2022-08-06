“Still a lot of work to be done”: UK ends first week of camp with Fan Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several members of Big Blue Nation got their first taste of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats.

Fans packed the Joe Craft Center for the annual open practice to preview the season.

Much of the returning offense ran drills, showing off the skills of newcomers.

“Still a lot of work to be done, we got a lot of things to get better at and to correct,” UK head coach Mike Stoops said. “But I like this team, like the way they compete and they’re grinding, they’re doing the best they can. There’s certain areas where there are certain question marks in this team, we got to work hard.”

The Wildcats open up the season on September 3 against Miami (OH)

