Southern Kentucky man charged with trying to hurt a child inside a car seat

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County, Ky. man is facing some serious charges after police say he started kicking a child’s car seat with the child still in it.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were called to Old Zula Road in the Alpha community for a call about a fight between two neighbors.

During the investigation, police discovered the fight started when one neighbor saw the other one start kicking the car seat. The first neighbor went to check on the child when the two adults got into it.

The child was not injured.

Aaron Adams of Monticello is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, but is no longer listed on the jail’s website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.