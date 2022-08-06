Southern Kentucky man charged with trying to hurt a child inside a car seat

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County, Ky. man is facing some serious charges after police say he started kicking a child’s car seat with the child still in it.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were called to Old Zula Road in the Alpha community for a call about a fight between two neighbors.

During the investigation, police discovered the fight started when one neighbor saw the other one start kicking the car seat. The first neighbor went to check on the child when the two adults got into it.

The child was not injured.

Aaron Adams of Monticello is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, but is no longer listed on the jail’s website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Office
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO
‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
Papa Johns - 11:00 p.m.
Papa Johns - 11:00 p.m.
Breathitt County Honey Festival Canceled
Breathitt County Honey Festival Canceled
Papa Johns - 11pm
Papa Johns - 11pm