SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

Uniform
Uniform(KSP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week.

The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School.

According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket stuffed inside of it.

“It obviously means a lot to the owner that took the time to try to save it. We would love to locate the owner of this uniform,” officials said.

If you know the owner of the uniform, you can call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Office
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO
‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Semi-truck fire closes two lanes on I-75 Northbound
Southern Kentucky man charged with trying to hurt a child inside a car seat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
Papa Johns - 11:00 p.m.
Papa Johns - 11:00 p.m.