Severe Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch extended until midnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the potential for more heavy rain moving through the mountains this afternoon and evening...and unfortunately, that chance looks to continue right on into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The potential for heavy rain looks to continue as we head through the remainder of the evening and into the overnight as our cold front continues to spark showers and thunderstorms throughout the region. Not everyone will see heavy rain or for a long period of time, but the region remains under a Level 2 Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, so we’re still watching the potential for more minor flooding through the region. We’ll be watching it carefully, a Flood Watch is in effect through midnight Sunday. Regardless, it will be mild and muggy overnight with lows near 70°.

A near-carbon copy of today on the way as we kick off the weekend Saturday. We’ll continue to see off-and-on scattered showers and storms. I want to stress: not everyone will see constant heavy rain...but if anyone happens to get under a storm, it won’t take much to cause some minor flooding, so be on the lookout! Highs remain around average in the middle 80s, with muggy dew points making it feel even warmer. We’ll try to calm things down a bit overnight, but showers and storms will continue to roam the mountains as we fall back to near 70°.

Into Next Week and Beyond

Our rather soggy looking pattern continues as we head into the end of the weekend and the new work week as well. It looks right now as if Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with plenty of showers out and about and highs in the middle 80s. We’ll continue to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast as we head into next week as well. Temperatures will remain around average each and every afternoon in the middle 80s. We may try to diminish those rain chances somewhat as we head through the week, but models are still having a tough time deciding what to do. We’ll obviously keep you posted!

