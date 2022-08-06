Severe Weather Alert Day: Flood Watch extended through Sunday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flood Watch continues through Sunday night as scattered showers and storms stick around. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Tonight through Sunday night

Scattered showers and storms will be possible into the evening. These storms are producing torrential rain, so some highwater issues are possible. Remember, NEVER drive through floodwater. Turn around, don’t drown. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

A Flood Watch continues for most of the region until 10 p.m. Sunday.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Is it going to rain all day? No, but off-and-on showers and storms are likely, and they could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. It will be another warm day with temperatures reaching the mid-and-upper-80s.

Into Sunday night, we are watching out for more isolated showers and storms. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Next Work Week

Unfortunately, rain chances stick around into the next work week.

The forecast looks typical for early August. It will be mild and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

These storms will produce heavy rain, and it will not take much to cause issues, so please stay updated on the weather through the work week.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday reach the mid-and-upper-80s with lows falling into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Showers and storms look to continue into Wednesday. Highs will be cooler as we top out in the lower-80s. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

The forecast may start to change by the end of the work week.

Isolated showers and storms are possible on Thursday with highs in the lower-80s. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

However, we look to be drier and cooler by Friday and Saturday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry.

Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s on both days with lows falling into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

