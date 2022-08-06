Semi-truck fire closes two lanes on I-75 Northbound

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two lanes will be closed through the weekend on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire.

The left lane is open, but the slow lane and middle lane near the 72 mile marker will remain closed due to pavement damage.

Resurfacing is scheduled for next week.

Officials said to use caution and drive slowly in the area.

