Pigskin Previews 2022: Powell County Pirates

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID being a major factor the last couple of seasons, the coaching tenure of Mike Jones has not been an easy one.

“The last two years been really difficult,” Jones said. “COVID hurt us really hard. It was never a consistent lineup. We just never found we found a little consistency there at the end of the year. You know it takes a while to learn players and things like that. This has been the best year so far just stability the morale’s great and you know where just looking to improve everyday and just see what happens.”

The Pirates says that the energy has taken a turn for the better, breeding excitement for the bond they’re creating.

“Chemistry on this team’s good and it’s because we’ve made it a point of emphasis this year,” said senior quarterback Ian McCoy. “It’s been a real point to bond with the players hangout more do more team things show up to more practices really be closer friends. Brothers and friends before teammates.”

Powell County’s schedule is below:

DATEGAME
Aug. 19at Estill County
Aug. 26BREATHITT COUNTY
Sept. 2at Bath County
Sept. 9PRESTONSBURG
Sept. 16at Perry Central
Sept. 23at Lewis County
Sept. 30FLEMING COUNTY
Oct. 7at Pendleton County
Oct. 21MASON COUNTY
Oct. 28OWEN COUNTY

