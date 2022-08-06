Pigskin Previews 2022: Powell County Pirates

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID being a major factor the last couple of seasons, the coaching tenure of Mike Jones has not been an easy one.

“The last two years been really difficult,” Jones said. “COVID hurt us really hard. It was never a consistent lineup. We just never found we found a little consistency there at the end of the year. You know it takes a while to learn players and things like that. This has been the best year so far just stability the morale’s great and you know where just looking to improve everyday and just see what happens.”

The Pirates says that the energy has taken a turn for the better, breeding excitement for the bond they’re creating.

“Chemistry on this team’s good and it’s because we’ve made it a point of emphasis this year,” said senior quarterback Ian McCoy. “It’s been a real point to bond with the players hangout more do more team things show up to more practices really be closer friends. Brothers and friends before teammates.”

Powell County’s schedule is below:

DATE GAME Aug. 19 at Estill County Aug. 26 BREATHITT COUNTY Sept. 2 at Bath County Sept. 9 PRESTONSBURG Sept. 16 at Perry Central Sept. 23 at Lewis County Sept. 30 FLEMING COUNTY Oct. 7 at Pendleton County Oct. 21 MASON COUNTY Oct. 28 OWEN COUNTY

