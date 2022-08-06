Pigskin Previews 2022: Estill County Engineers

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County hopes to build on their current momentum to go along with their new turf.

“Well the experience we gained last year in playing some either some close games with those teams or beaten, I thinks given us a good foundation for this years team,” said Engineers head coach Jordan Marcum.

With a new foundation, and a strong core, the Engineers look to challenge in the district.

Outgoing quarterback Ty Niece leaves some big shoes to fill, but in Caleb Whitt the offense has a man eager to fill them.

“(I want to) be there for the younger guys,” said Whitt. “Be a leader.”

Estill County’s schedule is below.

DATEGAME
Aug. 19POWELL COUNTY
Aug. 26at South Laurel
Sept. 2at East Carter
Sept. 9DAYTON
Sept. 16at Harrison County
Sept. 23ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
Oct. 7MCCREARY CENTRAL
Oct. 14at Garrard County
Oct. 21at Bell County
Oct. 28CASEY COUNTY

