Pigskin Previews 2022: Estill County Engineers

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County hopes to build on their current momentum to go along with their new turf.

“Well the experience we gained last year in playing some either some close games with those teams or beaten, I thinks given us a good foundation for this years team,” said Engineers head coach Jordan Marcum.

With a new foundation, and a strong core, the Engineers look to challenge in the district.

Outgoing quarterback Ty Niece leaves some big shoes to fill, but in Caleb Whitt the offense has a man eager to fill them.

“(I want to) be there for the younger guys,” said Whitt. “Be a leader.”

Estill County’s schedule is below.

DATE GAME Aug. 19 POWELL COUNTY Aug. 26 at South Laurel Sept. 2 at East Carter Sept. 9 DAYTON Sept. 16 at Harrison County Sept. 23 ROCKCASTLE COUNTY Oct. 7 MCCREARY CENTRAL Oct. 14 at Garrard County Oct. 21 at Bell County Oct. 28 CASEY COUNTY

