Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky.

All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs.

Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central Kentucky Chapter of American Red Cross, says the community is giving back to those that helped them after the December 11th tornado.

”It’s very heartwarming and almost upsetting when you have somebody that comes up here and says, ‘You know, I’m still not in my house, but the Red Cross helped me, so here’s some money.’ People giving back because they got something from other people that gave through the Red Cross, and it’s able to make a difference in their lives, and they’re putting the pieces back together. Just as the people that will in Eastern Kentucky for years to come,” Reagan adds.

WBKO News partnered with Commonwealth Broadcasting and The American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky to make this event possible.

We want to thank everyone who participated and contributed to flood relief for Eastern Kentucky.

