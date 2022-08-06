Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive

WBKO monetary flood donation drive
WBKO monetary flood donation drive(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky.

All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs.

Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central Kentucky Chapter of American Red Cross, says the community is giving back to those that helped them after the December 11th tornado.

”It’s very heartwarming and almost upsetting when you have somebody that comes up here and says, ‘You know, I’m still not in my house, but the Red Cross helped me, so here’s some money.’ People giving back because they got something from other people that gave through the Red Cross, and it’s able to make a difference in their lives, and they’re putting the pieces back together. Just as the people that will in Eastern Kentucky for years to come,” Reagan adds.

WBKO News partnered with Commonwealth Broadcasting and The American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky to make this event possible.

We want to thank everyone who participated and contributed to flood relief for Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Office
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding
Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
The Kentucky National Guard was responsible for saving more than 500 lives during the deadly...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
JORDAN CHILDERS KNOTT CO
‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Teamsters deliver flood relief to the mountains
Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Governor Andy Beshear meet with...
Gov. Beshear visits state parks in Eastern Kentucky to meet with displaced families following floods
Letcher County firetruck
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
The old J.C. Penney's in Hazard transformed into distribution site
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
Marshall University medical students in Knott County
Marshall University medical students and doctors travel to help flood victims in Knott County