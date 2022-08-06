Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance

Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Eastern Kentucky Flooding(GRAY)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week.

People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike Counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

You can apply online here, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

When you apply, you will need:

  • A current phone number
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
  • Your Social Security Number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information (if you choose direct deposit)
