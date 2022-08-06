Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week.

People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance.

This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike Counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

You can apply online here, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

When you apply, you will need:

A current phone number

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information (if you choose direct deposit)

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.