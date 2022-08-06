Hero’s Homecoming: Floyd County deputy shot in Allen shooting returns home after 37 days

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last 37 days, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson has spent his time in a hospital bed.

The deputy, family man and devoted public servant was shot in the line of duty during the Allen shooting June 30, which killed three officers and one K-9.

Since then, he has received love and support from home, as they cheer on a hometown hero through his recovery.

Friday, those cheers were louder as Lawson was escorted home from the hospital, reunited with his family and neighbors.

“Incredible feeling. I really kind of expected something, but I didn’t realize it was gonna be like that,” he said.

A convoy led Lawson past the Mountain Arts Center where he was greeted with cheers and love, sending him back to the Sheriff’s Office for some bonding with his bothers. Though the return will only be for a few days, Lawson said he is excited to be able to return home- finally seeing the newly remodeled spaces he has not been able to enjoy.

He said the feeling of being home is indescribable. And, though it is only for a short time since he returns for more surgeries next week, being welcomed by the people he loves is exactly what he needed.

Officers from Prestonsburg Police Department joined the deputies at the Sheriff’s Office, where they brought Lawson into the building to balloons and banners, with an emphasis on one shiny cutout.

Officials with the department said they always end their calls and visits saying the same thing, “love ya.” And in the days following the shooting, that grew even more pressing. So, they greeted Lawson with a “Love ya, bro” banner.

“It feels fantastic... just being able to have everybody in one room and finally be able to see everybody again,” he said.

Now, as he plans to take it easy for a few days and try to enjoy time with his family, he encourages the people who have supported him and prayed for him to keep up the work, saying it is not only when things are bad that they should be proud to back the blue.

“They don’t need to support us in the bad times. They need to support us every day,” he said. “You just don’t have to support us when things get bad. There’s cops that see bad things every day, we just don’t know about it.

