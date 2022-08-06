Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims.

Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old J.C. Penney’s building has turned into the epicenter for donations in just 24 hours.

This location has also seen several volunteers from California and Tennessee, along with a female biker group from Louisville who came to drop off donations.

”I talked to the woman who is kind of heading this donation site and asked her, ‘please tell us what else we can bring. We want to bring more stuff back because they need help,’” said Elaine Smith, Assistant Director of the Chrome Divas of Louisville. “This is awful. Houses are completely gone.”

Those with the donation site say they plan to open to the public on Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Those seeking items will need to tell volunteers how many people are in their household and will be assisted while picking out items.

Volunteers added that they are in need of heavy-duty cleaning supplies, air conditioning units or fans, and volunteers.

