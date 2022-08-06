Gov. Beshear visits state parks in Eastern Kentucky to meet with displaced families following floods

(WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear paid a visit to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, as well as Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, following deadly flash flooding that left many Eastern Kentuckians without homes.

Both state parks are hosting displaced families following these floods, and Gov. Beshear says things will not change until families are able to find stable housing.

“Our state parks system has been a godsend. To be able to bring people who’ve lost everything put them in a dry, safe room, keep them out of congregate shelters, especially during COVID, and just be able to wrap our arms around them and say, ‘we got you,’” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ll keep them as long as it takes, we extended it about five, six, seven times in the West, and we’re going to do the same for them.”

Gov. Beshear added that being there for these families is of the utmost importance to him and his family.

“Our goal is to be there for our brothers and sisters and to live out our faith and to be there for the lost, lonely, and the left behind... who are the folks that had a house eight days ago, and have nothing now,” said Gov. Beshear. “We got to be strong enough to lift them up, for some, carry the grief for a little while for their lost family member.”

Several families staying at both state parks, such as Charles McAllister and his family out of Floyd County, are thankful for the Governor’s help after losing all that they had.

“The help from the Governor and the First Lady,” said McAllister, “it’s just greatly appreciated... beyond words could even say.”

And many families are keeping the faith and are ready to rebuild.

“Don’t give up,” said McAllister. “This is hard times right now, but I promise you, whatever has happened during this time, keep your heads up and we will build back up.”

Gov. Beshear added that some of the best news was that no more deaths have been reported due to flooding. The Governor’s office has already paid for 25 funerals for flood-related casualties.

