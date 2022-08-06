Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies.

“We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.

Evans said they’ll be taking a trailer full of donated supplies to areas in need, meeting up with officers who have been working there all week.

“They’re a little short at nighttime for looting and things like that. People are taking advantage of people in that community in their time of need and it’s really sad,” Evans said.

As a larger department, Evans said it was a no brainer to go and help.

“We’re supposed to do that. That’s what we’re supposed to do, is help out the smaller communities,” Evans said.

Communities where people like Kendra Bowling live.

“We’ll all pull together. We’ll make it,” said Bowling, who lives in Jackson.

The help that’s coming from all over means more than the volunteers may know.

“Everybody’s feeding us and wanting to help. I’m really glad,” Bowling said.

