Football scrimmage raises money for flood victims

Money raised at the scrimmage between West Carter and Greenup County will go to help flood victims in Breathitt County.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - People all over the region have been finding ways to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.

Friday night, the West Carter High School football team hosted a scrimmage with Greenup County.

Admission was $5, and all proceeds raised will go to help flood victims in Breathitt County.

West Carter Coach Daniel Barker says with Olive Hill suffering its own devastating flood in 2010, they understand what the latest flood victims are going through.

“Nobody in Olive Hill will forget the floods we had about 10 years ago, so when anyone in our area is impacted, it gets our attention and we hope to help them out,” Barker said.

“Being able to do something like this is awesome,” West Carter player Connor Greene said. “It’s a good experience. Getting to play the game we love while also helping people, there’s no better feeling than that honestly.”

About $2,000 was raised at Friday night’s scrimmage.

