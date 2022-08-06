Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding.

During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th.

Officials say they will review and amend the calendar as needed while recovery efforts continue.

If students or staff need help, they are asked to call the Breathitt County Schools Flood Response Help Line at 606-693-4908.

