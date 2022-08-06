Blackey 77-year-old woman recounts escape from flood

BLACKEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water was rising quick, giving 77-year-old Ruth Price only enough time to gather her essentials and get out.

Before she knew it, water was three feet high, and she had to fight to escape.

“When I saw it coming through the door, and I thought ‘uh oh this is not normal,’” Price said.

She wanted to grab as many things as she could before running upstairs, but the water was rising too quick to save anything except what she needed.

“When you’re tore up like that, you look, and you don’t know what to get,” she said.

Price is now staying with her daughter in the apartment above her until she can find another permanent home.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.