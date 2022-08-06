606 Camp raises $3,000 in EKY Flood Relief

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildcats of past, present and future were in London Saturday morning doing their part for a good cause.

Former Bell County and UK forward Maci Morris and former Harlan County and current UK guard Blair Green led one of their signature 606 Camps at North Laurel High School for eastern Kentucky flood relief, raising $3,000.

Morris and Green brought UK teammates Cassidy Rowe and Emma King. Rowe’s hometown of Virgie was affected by the flooding, and in the eight days since has received much support from her teammates and Big Blue Nation at large.

”You know, Big Blue Nation has the best fans and we have the best coaching staff and I have the best teammates,” said Rowe. “They’ve been so supportive and they’re willing to drop everything they’re doing to put their focus on eastern Kentucky. That’s part of why I love UK so much. Because they’re so supportive and no matter what else is going on, they’re going to shift their attention to what’s going on at home.”

The North Laurel boys basketball team also helped the effort.

”Always trying to give back to the community and to eastern Kentucky, they’re going through something right now that is really really hard and being able to do that through the little kids, I’m thankful the girls were able to come and put this on and we were just able to help them,” said North Laurel guard and UK commit Reed Sheppard. “They have a great idea in mind to do this and get money and send it to eastern Kentucky.”

