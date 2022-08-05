UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from all over the world have been sending Amazon packages to help the people in eastern Kentucky.

More than 10,000 of those packages were sent to the home of central Kentucky priest Father Jim Sichko, and the entire UK football team took a break from fall camp to help out.

Defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine is accustomed to making plays on the field. But on Friday, he and his Kentucky teammates made plays of a different kind.

“We actually didn’t know what to expect. Coaches told us that we were going to give back. So we was all in,” Oxendine said.

Sichko posted an Amazon wish list earlier in the week, and packages began pouring in.

“I didn’t know what would happen. It went viral, and as of today 10,000 packages have been delivered. I’m in need of someone helping unload, unpack and get these ready for the people of eastern Kentucky,” Sichko said.

The boxes contained essential items, non-perishable foods and cleaning supplies.

“You know we want to do our part. We wear Kentucky across the chest is what coach Stoops said, and they are obviously a part of Kentucky. So we want to be there for them and be able to help them,” offensive lineman Jager Burton said.

Next week, the items will be delivered to some of the towns hit hardest by the devasting floods. Pikeville native Dillon Wheatley knows those areas first-hand.

“Having the whole team together working for something bigger and better is always great. Especially from where I’m from and Breathitt County, where Braxton is from. It’s great to have teammates all working together for our community,” Wheatley said.

Sichko said many more packages are still on the way to help the people in eastern Kentucky.

