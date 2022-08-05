Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, 43 year-old Herbert Fletcher.

The shooting was reported at Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville just after midnight.

Troopers report Herbert shot his wife following an argument.

“There’s been multiple stories told to the detectives, so they’re trying to sort out what was done and what actually occurred at the shooting,” said Trooper Shane Goodall.

Shawn Thompson who’s lived on Rockcastle Lane for about four months, says he did not hear the shooting and never expected anything like this to happen near his home.

“You just never know. People are crazy these days,” said Thompson. “Makes me feel nervous.”

Trooper Goodall says after the deadly shooting in Allen a month ago, they take even more precautions when they receive a call about a shooting, never knowing what could happen.

“When it comes to situations like this right now, we’re a little more heightened on the calls especially when there’s a shooting involved,” he said. “We want to make sure our units get there and are safe once they arrive on scene until they can clear it, and make sure everyone is under control or if they’re lodged or detained.”

Fletcher was arrested and lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center. He’s charged with first degree assault.

Kelly Fletcher was originally transported to Three Rivers Medical Center but then moved to Pikeville Medical Center for further treatment.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Lawrence County EMS.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.