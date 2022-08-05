Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid

Jenkins flooding
Jenkins flooding(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.

Beshear’s office says staff is expected in Clay County at Oneida Elementary School at noon Friday for those who need assistance filing.

Sites are planned for each county to provide different types of help. To file an initial claim, visit kcc.ky.gov or call (502) 875-0442 by Sept. 3.

