‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests

Perry County Sheriff's Office
Perry County Sheriff's Office(None)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county.

As of Thursday, deputies have arrested eight people accused of looting.

In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you, we’re going to hunt you down, we’re going to lock you up,” he said. “We’re going to put you to jail, and let the criminal justice and our prosecutors will not have mercy on anyone taking advantage of people.”

Sheriff Engle said there is not an actual charge for looting, but it is considered theft, which is a misdemeanor. He said his deputies are patrolling the hardest hit communities, especially at night.

“What part of that’s not your stuff do you not understand,” a Facebook post said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville

Latest News

Flood Watch in effect through Saturday morning
Flood Watch starts Friday, more heavy rain possible
Congressman Hal Rogers visited Hazard as part of his tour of the flood-impacted areas Thursday.
Congressman Hal Rogers hits the sky to survey flood devastation
Flooding Update in Neon - August 4, 2022
Flooding Update in Neon - August 4, 2022
Players have been splitting their time practicing and working to help their community recover.
Floyd Central football team helping with flood cleanup