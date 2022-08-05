Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case.

On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth.

Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said Mills was originally charged after a search warrant found 13 grams of meth at his home ready to be sold.

Mills was sentenced to five years at the Virginia Penitentiary in Richmond.

