Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding

Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding
Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties..

”[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community,” he said. “I did see a lot of challenges, and we’re going to talk about how we overcome those.”

Eastern Kentuckians are spread out, the SBA is making sure its disaster and business recovery centers are accessible. A round table discussion was had Friday afternoon to address similar concerns from those impacted.

”That’s critical so we can get the information from the ground as what is needed here,” he added. “What do we have to bring to the table and how do we adapt that in a way that can help the community recover.”

The SBA provides below market interest rates to home and business owners during a disaster. Those loans can be paid back over 30 years. Homeowners can request up to $200 thousand. Businesses can request up to $2 million dollars for physical damage and another $2 million for economic recovery.

”This is a flooding event, and so we recognize there is a challenge to paperwork, having access to records, that said please come in anyway,” he said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

Latest News

Maple Street Church of God helps flood survivors
Maple Street Church of God helps flood survivors
Generic Gavel
Jury duty postponed in Knott and Perry Counties due to historic flooding
Donations
Looking for resources? Here is where people affected by flooding can go
KSP investigates fatal crash in McCreary County