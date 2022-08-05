Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel.

“We’re here serving homeowners recovering from this flood,” said Samaritans Purse Program Manager Matt Campbell. “Taking out sheetrock, removing wood paneling, removing appliances, helping them get it to the curb so we can also then go in and spray it for mold and sanitize it.”

Campbell is also an Eastern Kentucky native and says it is an honor to be here helping the communities he once called home.

“Being able to help them make the transition, to be able to help them recover, and I get to work alongside a great group of people that are willing to give their time and efforts and I’m just honored to be a part of that,” said Campbell.

In Floyd County’s Wayland community, Butch and Carole Bentley’s home saw three feet of water on the first floor. Carole Bentley says it is amazing to see the help and support from the community as well as outside organizations like Samaritans Purse.

“What a blessing,” said Carole Bentley. “They have come from Maryland, from North Carolina, from Tennessee, Martin County here in Kentucky, just all over.”

Despite heavy damage to their home as well as to homes throughout the region, the Bentleys are remaining positive and encourage others to do the same.

“Try to be positive and think about the blessings that you do have in your life and not the things that you’ve lost,” said Carole Bentley. “Because you’ve lost things, you got your memories and you’re still being blessed.”

Campbell added that you can call the Homeowner Hotline at (606) 210-3204 to request help with cleanup efforts at your own home. If you would like to volunteer with Samaritans Purse, you can call (606) 210-3224 for more information or visit samaritanspurse.org.

