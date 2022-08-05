President Biden to tour areas affected by EKY flooding

(NBC POOL)
By Ethan Sirles and Herald Leader News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - President Joe Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear to tour parts of Kentucky that were devastated by recent flooding.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports he will be in the area on Monday to meet victims and see recovery efforts in the area.

This will be the second time Biden has toured Kentucky as President, the first time being when tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville

Latest News

‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police/Big Sandy Detention Center
KSP: Woman shot by her husband in Lawrence County
File Graphic
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
Jenkins flooding
Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid