Pigskin Previews 2022: Prestonsburg Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With a solid foundation set, the Prestonsburg Blackcats are hoping for a stronger 2022 season.

“You know are biggest goal is to win our district you know we want to win our district and host home playoff games,” said Prestonsburg head coach Brandon Brewer. “Be a presence in the region. We feel like we were real close to turning that corner last year we were kind of peeking around it we wanna go ahead and be able to knock that door down this year and show up.”

That door already has a few dents in it. The Blackcats rattled off four straight wins in September, showing they’re capable of a run.

“Put your head down and grind,” said senior cornerback Jon Little. “Grind it out dont stop. Don’t sell yourself short. Try and stay disciplined. You know that’s the big thing and that’s about it really. Discipline, toughness, commitment. I mean we preach it. I mean it works.”

Prestonsburg’s schedule is below:

DATE GAME Aug. 19 BETSY LAYNE Aug. 26 at Magoffin County Sept. 2 at Phelps Sept. 9 at Powell County Sept. 16 FLOYD CENTRAL Sept. 23 at East Ridge Sept. 30 SHELBY VALLEY Oct. 7 at West Carter Oct. 14 BATH COUNTY Oct. 21 MARTIN COUNTY

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.