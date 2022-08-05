Pigskin Previews 2022: Pike Central Hawks

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a year full of ups and downs, Pike Central is focused on improving their defense and regaining their competitive edge.

“We had a lot of positive things you know,” said Pike Central head coach Ronn Varney. “Offensively we put up a lot of yards which kept us in ball games, but we definitely lacked on the defensive side of the ball.”

While the defense remains the Hawks’ Achilles Heel, the offense boasts a strong returning core...including power running back Matt Anderson.

“I feel like this years gonna be different we got a pretty good schedule well we got the same as last years but everything’s flipped over away is home, home is away,” said Anderson. “I feel like we’re gonna do pretty good this season for our record in this district where looking forward to getting a pretty good record maybe beating the record that we had for our old season.”

Pike Central’s schedule is below:

DATEGAME
Aug. 20 (Sat.)PENDLETON COUNTY
Aug. 27 (Sat.)vs. Shelby Valley (Pike County Bowl at Pikeville)
Sept. 2at Letcher Central
Sept. 9at Clay County
Sept. 16at Harlan County
Sept. 23FLOYD COUNTY
Oct. 7at Lawrence County
Oct. 14MAGOFFIN COUNTY
Oct. 21at Belfry
Oct. 28at Paintsville

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Sophomore guard Trent Noah has broken the Harlan County single game scoring record four times...
Trent Noah re-enrolling at Harlan County High School
Amber Swope caught this picture of Chris Stapleton buying supplies for flood victims at the...
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
Governor Andy Beshear
Three people still missing after EKY flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear shares update on relief efforts
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder

Latest News

Ryan Davidson druing North Laurel's win over Jackson County on Feb. 4, 2022.
“Our hearts really go out” to EKY: North Laurel talks 606 camp
Pigskin Previews 2022: Clay County Tigers
Hazard
Hazard
Clay County FB
Clay County FB