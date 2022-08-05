Pigskin Previews 2022: Pike Central Hawks

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a year full of ups and downs, Pike Central is focused on improving their defense and regaining their competitive edge.

“We had a lot of positive things you know,” said Pike Central head coach Ronn Varney. “Offensively we put up a lot of yards which kept us in ball games, but we definitely lacked on the defensive side of the ball.”

While the defense remains the Hawks’ Achilles Heel, the offense boasts a strong returning core...including power running back Matt Anderson.

“I feel like this years gonna be different we got a pretty good schedule well we got the same as last years but everything’s flipped over away is home, home is away,” said Anderson. “I feel like we’re gonna do pretty good this season for our record in this district where looking forward to getting a pretty good record maybe beating the record that we had for our old season.”

Pike Central’s schedule is below:

DATE GAME Aug. 20 (Sat.) PENDLETON COUNTY Aug. 27 (Sat.) vs. Shelby Valley (Pike County Bowl at Pikeville) Sept. 2 at Letcher Central Sept. 9 at Clay County Sept. 16 at Harlan County Sept. 23 FLOYD COUNTY Oct. 7 at Lawrence County Oct. 14 MAGOFFIN COUNTY Oct. 21 at Belfry Oct. 28 at Paintsville

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.