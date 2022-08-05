Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon

Papa Johns serving Eastern Kentuckians
Papa Johns serving Eastern Kentuckians
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporations across the country have come to Eastern Kentucky to help serve flood victims.

Papa Johns stationed their mobile food truck in Neon to feed victims in the area. Franchise business partner Brad Beighley says people have been lined up since they got there, and they are honored to feed them.

”We’re out here to serve seven thousand pizzas in three days. That’s our mission and we’re definitely on pace to do it and we’re excited about the opportunity to help and give back to everybody that’s pulling up here,” he said.

Papa Johns will be in Neon for one more day.

