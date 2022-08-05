Owsley County eligible for FEMA assistance

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA announced today that people in Owsley County can apply for individual assistance following last week’s severe flooding.

Both individuals and households can apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Owsley is the eighth county in the region to be approved for individual assistance, following Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike.

Survivors in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

Applicants will need to provide the following:

-A current phone number where you can be contacted.

-Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

-Your Social Security Number.

-A general list of damage and losses.

-Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

-If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.