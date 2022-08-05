“Our hearts really go out” to EKY: North Laurel talks 606 camp

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday will bring a collection of past, present and future Wildcats to London...all for a good cause.

Former Bell and Harlan County basketball stars Maci Morris and Blair Green are set to host a 606 basketball camp at North Laurel High School on Saturday to raise money for victims of last week’s floods in eastern Kentucky.

North Laurel head boys basketball coach Nate Valentine says that it could give future basketball stars an “escape” from the problems facing the region.

”You got two eastern Kentucky legends that are coming back that had great careers both high school and college,” Valentine said. “So I think it’ll be an exciting time hopefully for some of those families that have been affected by the flooding will be able to come over and maybe get an escape and have a special experience they’ll remember for a long time.”

”You know our hearts really go out to those people over there,” said North Laurel forward Ryan Davidson. “I know families over there just personally that have been affected. It’s really nice to be able do something for those people over there and just kind of give back in a way that we can.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.