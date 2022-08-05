Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum

Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday.

On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held.

It was an emotional service, with a few hundred in attendance to honor Pratt. UK men’s basketball head coach John Calipari, former teammates, fans, friends and family told stories of the Wildcat hero. Pratt spent the last 20 years with Tom Leach as 1/3 of the broadcast team with producer Jim Barnhart. As a Wildcat, Pratt was a fierce competitor and is fondly remembered as a friend and a man of Kentucky.

“We lost one of the greatest ambassadors this program has ever known,” Calipari said. “Mike Pratt loved the University of Kentucky from the moment he stepped on this campus in 1966. He spent a lifetime giving himself to the betterment of this program and inspiring others to love this game and this program as much as he did. He bled blue through and through.”

Friday’s celebration of life comes one day after what would have been Pratt’s 74th birthday.

“We all know what a great teammate Mike was, what a great friend he was. He truly lived his life by the golden rule. He treated everybody the way that he wanted to be treated and he always had time for everybody,” said former UK forward Dan Issel.

This calendar year we’ve lost three former Wildcats who greatly impacted the UK basketball program in a variety of ways. Joe B. Hall died January 15, Reggie Warford on May 26 and Pratt on June 16.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naomie Williams and her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, were the only two people in their...
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
Mark Bowling and Dylan Blair
KSP investigates Harlan County murder
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Country music singer/songwriter T. Graham Brown brings flood relief donations from Nashville
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

Latest News

Appalachian Wireless offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations and phone service in hard-hit areas...
Appalachian Wireless offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations and phone service in hard-hit areas - 6p
Flood destruction
Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood
"28-35 individuals" have taken shelter at the Floyd County Community Center following recent...
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County
The Garrett Fountain has reopened for the first time since last weeks flooding damaged much of...
Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need