Maple Street Church of God helps flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Maple Street Church of God in Hazard is helping victims.

Pastor Mike Smith said they have seen an outpouring of support and love since flooding it. He said the church has delivered meals to those who still can’t get out.

They had a truckload of frozen foods dropped off Thursday. Smith said they just want to help their community by giving out donations.

”Ask for cleaning supplies, or clothes, shoes, you name it we’ve got it,” he said. “If we don’t have it, I know where we can get it.”

Pastor Smith says you can show up anytime during the day. Staff will be there to help you.

