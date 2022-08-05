Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.

A sign for help next to Cassandra Scotland’s driveway shows the desperation after losing her home to last week’s flood.

“I had a home that burned in 2008, and this is more devastating,” Scotland said.

Scotland has to walk through thick, deep mud to get to her home, which was pushed off of its foundation by the force of the water.

“The first time I saw it, I couldn’t even get up to it because there was still water around it,” Scotland said.

Her home sits far on the other side of route 15 from where Lost Creek is, raising several feet into her home.

“I’ve never seen nothing like it,” Scotland said.

Damage along route 15 near the Breathitt/Perry County line is indescribable. There homes wiped away, and cars in creek beds.

“As hard as it is for me to ask for help, there’s other people here that’s hurting worse than I am,” Scotland said.

Scotland has applied for FEMA and is still waiting for a response. As the days pass, she’s worried she won’t get any help. WKYT’s Chad Hedrick asked Governor Beshear about her concerns.

“Do not give up. If you are initially denied, appeal. Don’t stop. We are talking to FEMA officials. I even mentioned to the president. We will be having more of these conversations that more people have to qualify for FEMA,” Beshear said.

The governor said rates from western Kentucky after the tornadoes were “far too low and unacceptable.” For Scotland, the funding will be a big relief, but she said moral support can be just as helpful as she picks up the pieces.

“Even if you just got a kind word to say to me, or a word of encouragement, that’s better than nothing. I could use that right now at this point,” Scotland said.

A helping hand and a bit of hope is something these families could really use.

You can see a list of FEMA’s mobile registration sites by clicking here.

