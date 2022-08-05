Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up.

“As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.

Homeowners have been working day and night to clean debris out of their houses. Many homes have garbage stacked up ready to be taken away.

“This debris here. From where I’m standing right here through there came out of the front of my garage,” Katrina Tilley, a flood victim in McRoberts, said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Memories taken away are some of the hardest to cope with, but the Breeding family also lost their pets to flood water.

“Our sons were able to crawl under and my son in law got their bodies because they were trapped underneath our house,” Breeding said.

The damage has been hard to process, keeping them from tackling a few tasks for fear of breaking down in tears again.

“[I] store clothes in there you know you and everything in there. I can’t even open the door to see, I’ll have to throw everything out,” Tilley said.

Tilley and Breeding both said their homeowners insurance will not cover the flood damage, so they need as much assistance as possible.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.