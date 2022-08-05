Laurel County Public Schools names Chief of Police

Bobby Day was named Chief of Police for the Laurel County Public School district.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After the Kentucky state legislature passed a bill mandating every school district in the commonwealth assign a School Resource Officer to every school, one Southern Kentucky district decided to take matters into their own hands.

The Laurel County Public School district announced plans in June to comply with the state law by forming their own law enforcement entity.

With the deadline having passed earlier this week, the district has officially named it’s new Chief of Police.

Law enforcement veteran Bobby Day was announced Thursday evening as the new force’s Chief.

Day has served with Kentucky State Police for more than 30 years in various roles, including as the State Firearms Officer, leader of the Special Response Team, Assistant Academy Commander, and Assistant Post Commander.

Day has also earned several awards, including three Trooper of the Year awards, three KSP Ernie Bivens Awards, five Commissioner Commendations, two Life Saving Medals, and the KSP Medal of Bravery.

He has also provided security for various VIP diplomats and dignitaries around the world.

Laurel County Public Schools start back on August 11.

