Jury duty postponed in Knott and Perry Counties due to historic flooding

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Jury trials in Knott and Perry Counties were postponed due to historic flooding last week.

Officials said the Knott County Judicial Center in Hindman is closed until further notice. If you got a jury duty summons in Knott County, the service will be postponed until October 2022. You should get an update in the mail in the coming weeks.

Jury trials in Perry County Circuit Court were canceled for August. They have not been rescheduled yet.

Jury trials in Perry District Court were also canceled for August. They were rescheduled for September and October. You should get an update in the mail in the coming weeks.

